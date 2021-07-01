'They came in to upset democracy': Hampton NAACP weighs in on Capitol riot arrests

Four people died as a result of the chaos in the nation's capitol on Jan. 6.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested 83 people from the United States Capitol riots this week.

Wednesday, Trump supporters marched on the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the electoral college count.

The count, which would hours later certify Joe Biden as President-elect, was temporarily halted after House and Senate chambers were evacuated as rioters broke in.

Data shows 14 people were arrested by Capitol police, and 69 arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Three Virginians were a part of the numbers provided by MPD, and 13News Now is awaiting more information.

The numbers provided by MPD show a stark difference than those reported during the large-scale social justice protests from the summer of 2020.

On June 1, 2020, 289 people were arrested in a single day according to MPD data. Between May 30 and June 2, more than 400 people were arrested.

“I maybe saw one here and there, but for the most part you didn’t see a lot of law enforcement," said Hampton NAACP President, Gaylene Kanoyton. "When you see Black Lives Matter or other organizations with protests, they’re all there."

On Jan. 6, four people died as a result of the chaos, one person fatally shot and three others as a result of medical emergencies.

“All of that autonomy, to march into the Capitol, march in the Senate floor, sit in the Speaker [Of the House] chair - I can’t even put it into words," Kanoyton said.

Kanoyton told 13News Now there is a double standard that exists between white and minority protest efforts.