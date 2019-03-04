VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some things you just can't make up. And one robbery out of Virginia Beach is proving that through and through.

Police are working to find a couple of thieves who broke into a car repair shop on South Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach, then stole more than $100,000 from a safe inside the shop.

PHOTOS: Break-in at Virginia Beach car repair shop

According to business owners, the suspects chiseled through a cinderblock wall to the manager's office and broke into the safe there.

Shop owners think the thieves are former employees or are familiar with the shop in some way since they successfully broke in without tipping off any alarms or motion detectors.

"In 30 seconds, we would have gotten a phone call and the police would have been notified as well," said Kristen John. "They knew exactly what they were doing!."

John said the family is taking the theft especially hard because her father and long-time owner of the shop recently passed away.

"Just to see just to see it, like a hole in his office after he just passed away...and all of his personal items...I mean, he kept everything in his safe," she said. "All of his pictures were thrown on the ground, all of his files were everywhere. It was just disgusting to look at."