All six vault toilets at Muskegon and Duck Lake State Parks in Muskegon County were hit in the last two weeks.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it would close state park campgrounds and overnight lodging facilities and shelters through at least April 13, 2020. But day-use areas at state parks remain open to hikers and anglers.

Day-use areas at Duck Lake and Muskegon State Parks are popular locations to relax, especially during stressful times.

"You feel normal," Frankie Griggs from Norton Shores said while looking for birds Thursday at Duck Lake State Park. "It's wonderful, it's what everybody wants."

Visitors to the two parks in Muskegon County might want to go before they go. Over the last two-weeks every one of the six vault toilets at the parks has been hit by thieves, smashing and opening toilet paper dispensers and stealing the large rolls. Hand sanitizer in the vault toilets has been drained too.

State Park leaders says it's become a problem recently at a number of parks.

Griggs says that can ruin a day at the park for others, "don't steal it leave it in there."

All six vault toilets have been resupplied. If the thefts continue, park rangers will consider locking doors to the toilets.

That's the action rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes Nation Lakeshore took after thieves stole toilet paper from a number of bathrooms.

The park posted the bathroom closure on its' Facebook page.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.