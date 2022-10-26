Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth

Portsmouth's school spokeswoman said both Waters Middle and Cradock Middle schools were threatened, and they had dismissed early.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads.

Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School.

Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the school division, said Waters Middle dismissed for the day at 10:45 a.m., and Cradock dismissed at 11 a.m.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department said schools in their city have been fielding threats since Friday, Oct. 21.

A Chesapeake Public Schools spokesperson said the school system has been working in partnership with the Fire Marshal, local and state police, and the FBI to investigate these concerns.

On Monday, seven schools in Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Norfolk had to be evacuated for bomb threats.

Yesterday, schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake faced more bomb threats, and all the schools in Hertford County, North Carolina closed for "potential safety threats."

Our reporters spoke with Mo Canady, the executive director for the National Association of School Resource Officers late Tuesday.

He said threats have been on the rise this year, and there's no clear answer to "why" that's happening.

"I wish I had the answer to that," he said. "It's becoming clearer to me by the day that for the most part, this is a coordinated attack, if you will."

So far, none of the threats have been real. The consequences of making them are serious, though.