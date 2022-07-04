Third person dies nearly a month after shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) said Tuesday that a third person died from injuries he received in a shooting that took place March 19 on Granby Street.
Marquel Andrews, 24, of Portsmouth died in the hospital nearly a month after the shooting that left Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon Harris dead.
Following the shooting, Andrews and two other people were taken to the hospital. The other people were expected to recover.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said at the time of the shooting that investigators believed the incident stemmed stemmed from a fight inside Chicho’s Pizza over a spilled drink.
The Granby Street shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3Tips.