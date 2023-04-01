18-year-old turns herself in, 3rd teen charged in Portsmouth murder case

Analwah Jones, 18, turned herself in to the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were already facing charges connected to the Dec. 21 murder.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An 18-year-old woman turned herself in to the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday, and she's the third teen to be charged in connection to a December murder case.

On Dec. 21, police officers rushed out to Sykes Avenue, near City Park Avenue, to investigate a report of gunshots being fired.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old who had been shot to death. Police still haven't shared his name.

The same night, investigators arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Then, on Dec. 30, the police department said they'd arrested a 16-year-old and also charged him with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage person in possession of a firearm.

That teen was taken to Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Because those suspects are underage, the department didn't share their names.

However, on Jan. 4, a spokeswoman said a third suspect had turned herself in.

Analwah K. Jones, 18, will face aggravated murder, robbery, conspiracy to robbery, robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny charges, and she'll also face three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

PPD said she was taken to the Portsmouth City Jail and is being held without bond.