Police arrest third woman accused of brawling at Griffon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

James City County police said Christine Howard was one of three women seen in video of a fight in the line for Griffon. The others already received sentences.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is from Aug. 10, 2021, shortly after the fight that took place in line at Griffon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Police said they arrested the third woman accused of being in a fight at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Aug. 8, 2021 that people recorded and shared on social media.

Lt. Monique Myers with the James City County Police Department said Christine Howard was in custody. Myers said two other women accused of being part of the brawl, Junika Dunn and Elizabeth Marrero, already had been served.

Online court records show that officers arrested Marrero on Oct. 26, 2021. They arrested Dunn on Nov. 3, 2021. The online records go on to say that Dunn and Marrero each received sentences of two years, with all but four months suspended. They and Howard are from North Carolina.

On the night of Aug. 8, theme park guests recorded the fight in the line for Griffon. The video showed people throwing punches and pulling hair.

By the time James City County police officers got to the ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, medics were treating some people who were hurt. Dunn, Marrero, and Howard already were gone.