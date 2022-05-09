3 arrested for human trafficking: Virginia Beach police

Police executed search warrants on four massage parlors and three homes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men and one woman from Hampton Roads were arrested for various crimes related to sex trafficking.

From January through May, the Virginia Beach Police Dept. conducted anti-human trafficking operations. The investigation led officials to execute search warrants on four massage parlors and three homes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

Two men, 33-year-old Yang Gao and 32-year-old Ye Wand, and one woman, 35-year-old Si Liu, were charged with the following:

Sex trafficking

Maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place

Prostitution or adding in procurement and pander

Pimp or receiving money from a prostitute