3 arrested for human trafficking: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men and one woman from Hampton Roads were arrested for various crimes related to sex trafficking.
From January through May, the Virginia Beach Police Dept. conducted anti-human trafficking operations. The investigation led officials to execute search warrants on four massage parlors and three homes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.
Two men, 33-year-old Yang Gao and 32-year-old Ye Wand, and one woman, 35-year-old Si Liu, were charged with the following:
- Sex trafficking
- Maintaining or frequenting a bawdy place
- Prostitution or adding in procurement and pander
- Pimp or receiving money from a prostitute
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call 757-427-1729.