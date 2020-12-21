Police investigate three separate shooting incidents in Norfolk

Dispatchers got calls about different shooting incidents late Sunday night into early Monday morning. All the victims are expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a set of shootings that happened back-to-back late Sunday night into the early Monday around the Norfolk area.

It all started at 11:13 p.m. Sunday when dispatchers got a call about a gunshot victim who walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There aren't many details at this time about what led up to the shooting, but we're told the person's injury wasn't serious.

Just six minutes after that call, at 11:19 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a shooting in the 700 block of West 38th Street. Circumstances around this shooting are unknown at this time, but dispatchers say there were only non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Then around 12:14 a.m. Monday, dispatchers learned someone else had been shot around North Military Highway. That person is also expected to recover.