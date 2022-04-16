Three people injured after shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday morning.
A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said that the shooting happened near the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard.
Dispatch confirmed that they received the call at 3:57 a.m.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found a woman and two men who had been shot.
All three of the victims had injuries that weren't life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.