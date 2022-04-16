Three people injured after shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth

All three of the victims had injuries that weren't life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday morning.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said that the shooting happened near the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard.

Dispatch confirmed that they received the call at 3:57 a.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a woman and two men who had been shot.

Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.