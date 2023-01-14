Three people shot at Suffolk restaurant, according to police

Neither the circumstances nor a possible motive were provided by police.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances.

According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.

The spokesperson said the victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but they were expected to survive.

While they were still investigating the shooting, police were notified that a third victim had taken themselves to the hospital. That person was also expected to recover from their injuries.