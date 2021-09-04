3 people shot at Towson University overnight

Police have confirmed that all three victims are in stable condition.

TOWSON, Md. — Three adults were shot in the middle of campus at Towson University around 2 a.m. Saturday, where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus, according to the Baltimore County Police Department and a note sent out by the university to the campus community.

Police confirmed that one of the victims injured during the shooting is a student of Towson University and is in stable condition. The two other victims are not students but are in also stable condition.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals.

Police confirmed via Twitter that it was an isolated incident that occurred near academic buildings and that residence hall staff is standing by to provide support for residential students.

The university said that it did activate its alert system at the time of the event in an attempt to keep students, parents and staff informed.

“We're working closely with Baltimore County Police in response to this incident. We're encouraging all students to remain away from the center of campus as police activity is ongoing,” the department said on Twitter.

Baltimore County Police ask that anyone who has any information regarding the incident, including photos, videos, or descriptions, call 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP to share information.

