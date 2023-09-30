Three people shot, injured within six hours of each other in Portsmouth

In all three cases, the victims were expected to survive their injuries. In none of the cases was any further information provided.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth has experienced three shooting incidents since late Friday night. It's unknown if any of them are connected.

According to a spokesperson for Portsmouth Police, the first happened Friday night. Police were notified shortly after 10 p.m. that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound The victim told officers that the shooting happened on the 600 block of Edwards Street, where officers found a crime scene.

The second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. In this instance, a man also was reported to have walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. No information about where this shooting took place was provided.

Then, at around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a call on Afton Parkway, near Afton Square. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

In all three cases, the victims were expected to survive their injuries. In none of the cases was any further information provided. We don't know if anyone's in custody, nor do we have any kind of information about possible suspects.

Including these three victims, there have been 13 people shot in Portsmouth in the month of September. Two of those people died. In all of these instances, there have been no suspects reported to have been arrested.