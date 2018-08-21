HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting on Triple Crown Court that involved three shooting victims who were found at two different locations.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the first block of Triple Crown Court just before 9:45 p.m. Monday. While police were there, dispatchers received a call about two shooting victims who walked into Sentara Careplex Hospital. The victims were a 15-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man.

Dispatchers also found out about a third shooting victim minutes later on Towne Center Way. He was a 23-year-old man, who was taken to another hospital.

Investigators learned that all the victims were shot on Triple Crown Court.

Police don't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

Investigators are also working to track down a shooting suspect who opened fire on another teenager early Monday morning on Lincoln Street in Hampton.

© 2018 WVEC