Three shot in Williamsburg, expected to survive

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — About half an hour past midnight, three people were shot in Williamsburg.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that all three victims are expected to be okay.

Deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Mooretown Road at 12:25 a.m. Monday to investigate gunshots. That's where they found the shooting victims.

Officials said ambulances took two people to the hospital, and the third person went in a personal car.

The YPSO didn't share any information about possible suspects.

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.