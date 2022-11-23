Timeline | Here's what happened, when in the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off N. Battlefield Boulevard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night left seven people dead, including the gunman, and several others hurt, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

It happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard. Police responded around 10:15 p.m. and within 45 minutes found several victims inside.

ABC News confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom of the Walmart and began to fire at fellow employees before turning the gun on himself.

Sources say that it is possible that the shooter was a manager. 13News Now has not independently confirmed this information.

Here's how the shooting unfolded and its aftermath into Wednesday morning:

Timeline of Chesapeake shooting

10:12 p.m. — The Chesapeake Police Department got the call about the shooting. Around two minutes later, police officers arrived at the Walmart.

10:16 p.m. — First police teams enter the store.

11 p.m. — A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that there was an active shooter at the Walmart. The department said there were multiple fatalities, including the shooter, but the exact number was unknown at the time.

11:20 p.m. — Police declared the scene to be safe.

12:10 a.m. — The ATF's Washington field division said it was en route to help the Chesapeake Police Department investigate the shooting.

12:38 a.m. — Chesapeake city officials said they set up a family reunification site at the Chesapeake Conference Center for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been inside Walmart.

1:17 a.m. — Walmart released a statement saying the company is working with law enforcement and focused on supporting employees.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

4:30 a.m. — The Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that 7 people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

7 a.m. — ABC News reported that the shooter entered the breakroom of the Walmart and began to fire at fellow employees before turning the gun on himself.

8 a.m. — Chesapeake city officials hold a press conference to share what their investigation uncovered about the shooting. Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said he couldn't share the name of the shooter, because his next of kin had not been notified.