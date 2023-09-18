Illegal products found at York County tobacco shop, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it launched an investigation after receiving reports that the store was selling vape products to minors.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two employees at a York County tobacco shop will face charges after authorities allegedly discovered illegal products.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it launched an investigation into the York Tobacco & Vape Shop nearly a month ago after parents and residents in the area reported the store located in the Patriot Square shopping center was selling vape products to minors.

With the help of the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force, the Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant Friday and allegedly found Delta 8 premade blunts, 26 containers of pre-packaged marijuana, 84 liquid THC packages and synthetic marijuana.