Toddler in critical condition after Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard around 9:40 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department said. The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police said it is investigating what happened.

Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to Portsmouth investigators at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.