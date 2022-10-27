Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room charged with second-degree murder

The charge for Leandra Andrade comes after investigators received an autospy report that classified the death of her 2-year-old daughter as a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a young child who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel in August is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, police announced Thursday morning.

The charge for Leandra Andrade, 38, comes after investigators received autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner's Office that classified the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Lanoix Andrade, as a homicide.

Andrade is still being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail where she was served with the new charge. She was originally charged with a Class 4 felony of child neglect and abuse.

The investigation began on August 1 around 3:30 a.m. when Virginia Beach police officers responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, where they found the body of Lanoix Andrade along with her mom.

13News Now's sister station, WUSA9 in Washington D.C., confirmed through the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department that Andrade fled with her daughter after losing a custody battle for the child.

WUSA9 also confirmed with DC Police officials that the two investigations in Virginia Beach and D.C. were connected and that Lanoix Andrade is Andrade’s daughter.