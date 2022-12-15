Elizabeth City father accused of killing newborn baby arraigned in court

Tommy Lee Montez is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious bodily injury.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The father accused of killing his 3-week-old son made an appearance in court on Thursday in Elizabeth City.

23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez was extradited from Henrico County, Virginia on Tuesday. On Thursday, a judge arraigned him.

Montez is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious bodily injury.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers were called to Sentara Albemarle Hospital on November 20 to investigate the death of 3-week-old Julius Saucedo.

Prosecutors said the baby suffered head and body trauma.

Montez was taken into custody in Henrico, and was later extradited back to North Carolina.

His next court date is on December 22.