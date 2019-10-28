FORSYTH, Ga. — A search is underway after a convicted rapist was released "in error" from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was set free around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25. News of the release was made public Monday.

Munoz-Mendez is serving time after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County. The alleged crimes took place in 2010 and 2012, but he had also been previously arrested in 2008 and 2011 for DUI and failure to appear. Munoz-Mendez began serving a life sentence in April 2015, according to Department of Corrections records.

"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals," the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

It's not yet clear exactly how or why he was released.

11Alive asked the department why it was delayed in announcing the news of the inmate's accidental release. The department only responded to say that it is reviewing the circumstances of what happened.

"The priority of the GDC is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search. As soon as the error was discovered, the GDC immediately put those resources into place," the department added.

Munoz-Mendez was born in 1988. He's described as 5'9" and weighs around 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Munoz-Mendez is asked to call 911 and urged not to approach him.

