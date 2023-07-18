x
Men steal thousands in sunglasses at Norfolk Premium Outlets

It happened at Topline Eyewear (formerly the Sunglass Shack) in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Credit: Topline Eyewear

NORFOLK, Va. — The owner of a sunglasses business at Norfolk Premium Outlets tells 13News Now that thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen over the weekend.

It happened at Topline Eyewear (formerly the Sunglass Shack) in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 16.

Surveillance footage shows multiple men breaking into the business and smashing multiple displays and stealing dozens of sunglasses. Police said the break-in happened around 4:19 a.m.

The Norfolk Police Department is working to identify the suspects.  If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.

