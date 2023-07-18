Men steal thousands in sunglasses at Norfolk Premium Outlets

It happened at Topline Eyewear (formerly the Sunglass Shack) in the early morning hours of Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The owner of a sunglasses business at Norfolk Premium Outlets tells 13News Now that thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen over the weekend.

It happened at Topline Eyewear (formerly the Sunglass Shack) in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 16.

Surveillance footage shows multiple men breaking into the business and smashing multiple displays and stealing dozens of sunglasses. Police said the break-in happened around 4:19 a.m.