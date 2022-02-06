Virginia State Police blocks I-264 near Newtown Road early Thursday to look for evidence of shooting

The victims weren't sure exactly where it happened, or who might have pulled the trigger. They were driving a maroon Lexus sedan when they were shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Part of I-264 between Norfolk and Virginia Beach was blocked off Thursday morning so Virginia State Police troopers could search for evidence of a shooting.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokeswoman for VSP, said the shooting would have happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they first got emergency calls about the shootings, troopers went out to the area, but couldn't find any victims or cars that seemed to have been involved.

It took about half an hour for two shooting victims to walk into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. They had been driving a maroon Lexus sedan. Both are expected to live, Anaya said.

The people who had been shot weren't sure exactly where it happened, or who might have pulled the trigger.

Thursday morning, troopers were canvassing I-264 near Newtown Road to look for any evidence they could find.