Man found guilty of deadly double shooting outside Virginia Beach nightclub in 2021

A jury found 27-year-old Trayvon McCoy guilty of two murder charges and two felony gun charges following a three-day trial.

Surveillance video from the night of October 28, 2021, showed McCoy using a rifle to shoot William Moore at point-blank range outside the nightclub on Newtown Road. He then shot Joseph Moore in the back.

Both victims died at the scene.

When interviewed by detectives, McCoy admitted to shooting the men but claimed self-defense, even though he saw no weapons from either victim.