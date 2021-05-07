Trial date set for 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan face nine counts each in the February 2020 killing.

Jury selection for the trial for three men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to begin Oct. 18, new court documents filed Friday show.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan face nine counts each in the February 2020 killing. Those charges include malice murder; felony murder (four counts); aggravated assault (two counts); false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by Travis McMichael after he and his father Gregory McMichael confronted him, suspecting him of breaking into homes in the area, according to investigators. His family has said Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

The three defendants were formally indicted on those charges in June after being arrested in May 2020. That followed the leaking of cellphone video of the shooting, which was filmed by Bryan.