Trial for death of child in Norfolk continues, health professionals testify

The medical examiner’s office said Carr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, and that he had between 80 to 90 bruises on his body.

A total of six people testified in the first two days of Hank Smith Jr.’s trial.

Smith faces felony homicide charges as well as child abuse, neglect and cruelty charges in the death of his four-year-old son Larkin Carr, who died in 2018.

In November 2018, Norfolk Police arrested Hank Smith Jr. after emergency crews found his son unconscious with dozens of bruises and no pulse. Larkin later died at CHKD.

On Tuesday, jurors listened to and watched hours of police interviews and jailhouse phone calls.

At one point, Smith got emotional in court listening to himself talk to a family member on a jailhouse phone call.

He said he didn't know his girlfriend, Catherine Seals’ teenage son, allegedly abused his four-year-old son Larkin Carr.

However, in one of the police interviews, Smith told a Norfolk detective that Larkin had told him that the teen hit him. Smith said he didn't believe that because Larkin had lied in the past.

A nurse from Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center testified around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

She said a few months before Larkin died, Smith brought Larkin and his little brother to the hospital. She told jurors that Smith said the two boys choked each other while fighting.

She believed someone else hurt the children, but then said the doctor felt no need to call Child Protective Services, because Smith told the doctor they had an appointment with CPS the following day.

Once the nurse found out Larkin later died, she told jurors she became upset because the hospital didn't report the incident.

A neighbor who lived near Smith took the stand on Tuesday and said she often saw Larkin and his younger brother with the teenager, and they both looked scared.

In one incident, she said both children were crying and didn't want to go to the park. She said the younger brother was shaking at one point.

She brought them into her home and gave them a popsicle and let them use the bathroom. She also noticed knots on Larkin’s head and said she reported it to Child Protective Services.

A CPS employee also testified and said they determined both Smith and Seals abused and neglected Larkin and his younger brother.

The prosecution said Smith’s girlfriend Catherine Seals is scheduled to testify tomorrow morning.

The trial is expected to last until October 29.

Catherine Seals plead guilty to felony homicide and child abuse and neglect in 2019. Her sentencing is scheduled for December 10th.