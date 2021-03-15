Trial set to begin in alleged sex abuse of 2-year-old boy

McKenzie Kyle Hellman, 27, of Christiansburg, is scheduled to go on trial Monday in Montgomery Country Circuit Court.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A long-delayed trial is set to begin for a Virginia man accused of sexually abusing and making child pornography of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

The Roanoke Times reports that 27-year-old McKenzie Kyle Hellman, of Christiansburg, is scheduled to go on trial Monday in Montgomery Country Circuit Court.

Hellman is also facing charges of second-degree murder in the boy’s death, and child abuse.

Those counts have been separated from the sex charges and will be considered at a separate proceeding later.