Trial underway for Norfolk man accused of 2020 shooting that left 5 hurt, including infant

Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 13, 2021.

A Norfolk man accused of hurting five people, including a one-month-old baby, in a 2020 shooting is on trial this week.

Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm.

The shooting happened on Aug. 25, 2020, on Princess Anne Road near the Calvert Square and Old Huntersville parts of Norfolk.

When police responded to the shooting, they found three men, one woman and a baby girl shot.

The 24, 25 and 30-year-old men and the 22-year-old woman were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated. The baby was rushed to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters with serious injuries.

At the time of being charged, Lankford was already in the Norfolk City Jail for a different matter.