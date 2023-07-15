Shooting in Chesapeake parking lot injures three women, police say

Investigators say three women are hurt, but they are expected to survive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A triple shooting in Chesapeake sent three women to the hospital.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, it happened late Friday night near a shopping center in the city’s south Norfolk neighborhood.

Investigators said officers were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of Campostella Road just before 11:15 pm.

When they got there, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Medics took them to the hospital.

Detectives said a third woman was also shot, but she drove herself to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

All three women are expected to be okay, according to police.

Now, people who live in the area want city leaders and police to do more to prevent crime.

A woman who asked to only be identified as Ms. Payne said she often visits the shopping center.

“I’ve never known something like that to happen around here. I’ve never known that. I’m shocked. I’m just shocked,” she said. “We need more help around here. More cameras or something around here.”

Detectives have not released any information about a possible suspect. Right now, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.