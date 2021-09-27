Chesapeake man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

A TSA leader said officers found the man with a 9-millimeter handgun carrying six bullets, one in the chamber.

Security teams at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) say they stopped a Chesapeake man from bringing a loaded gun on a flight on Saturday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said officers found the man with a 9-millimeter handgun carrying six bullets, one in the chamber.

The man, who wasn't publicly named, will face weapons charges and a federal financial penalty.

It's the 16th gun found at ORF so far this year. That's already past the total number of guns found there in 2020, but there were fewer people flying last year because of the pandemic.

It is possible to bring guns on flights, but to do that safely, there are strict rules about how to store and check them.

