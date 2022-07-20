TSA: Gun found in Norfolk man's carry-on bag at ORF

When Norfolk Airport Authority police checked the bag, a spokeswoman said they found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

NORFOLK, Va. — Security at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a Norfolk man from bringing a handgun on a flight on Tuesday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said his carry-on bag triggered an alarm while going through the airport's X-ray machine.

When Norfolk Airport Authority police checked the bag, Farbstein said they found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney will handle the possible prosecution of this case.

Last year, TSA agents found 23 unauthorized guns at the airport. By this point in July 2022, they've already found 13 guns in the same airport.