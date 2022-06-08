TSA stops woman from bringing loaded handgun through Norfolk International Airport

TSA officers noticed the gun when it went through an X-ray machine, and had Norfolk Airport Authority Police come confiscate it.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Louisiana woman tried to bring a handgun loaded with 10 bullets through the Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA's spokeswoman, said the unnamed woman will face a weapons violation citation that was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for follow-up.

Farbstein said this was the 11th unauthorized gun found at the airport so far this year.

You can bring a gun with you on a flight -- but that has to be unloaded, locked, stored separately from ammunition and clearly declared at the airport ticket desk.