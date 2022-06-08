TSA stops woman from bringing loaded handgun through Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A Louisiana woman tried to bring a handgun loaded with 10 bullets through the Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.
TSA officers noticed the gun when it went through an X-ray machine, and had Norfolk Airport Authority Police come confiscate it.
Lisa Farbstein, TSA's spokeswoman, said the unnamed woman will face a weapons violation citation that was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for follow-up.
Farbstein said this was the 11th unauthorized gun found at the airport so far this year.
You can bring a gun with you on a flight -- but that has to be unloaded, locked, stored separately from ammunition and clearly declared at the airport ticket desk.
You can learn more about the rules for transporting guns by plane on the TSA website.