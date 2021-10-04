TSA stops man from bringing loaded gun through Newport News/Williamsburg airport

Officials said a man from Ohio had a .380 caliber handgun with six bullets in his carry-on bag.

Security teams at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport said they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a plane on Friday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said a man from Ohio had a .380 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag at the checkpoint on Oct. 1.

Airport police confiscated the gun, which had six bullets in it.

Farbstein said the man told them he has the gun for protection while he works at a motel, and didn't realize he had it in his bag when he got to the airport.

She didn't share his name or his penalty for bringing the loaded gun through the airport.

If you do want to bring a gun on a flight, it has to be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition. The gun has to be in a locked case and sent as checked baggage.