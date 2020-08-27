Two arrests made after man killed in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On August 22, three people were killed in a 1.5 mile stretch of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
By August 27, the Elizabeth City Police Department had arrested two suspects possibly involved in the murder of one of those men, 29-year-old Jeremy Jerel Floyd.
Just past 4:30 p.m. that Saturday, Floyd was found dead inside a home in the 1400 block of Herrington Road.
Police have charged Donte Iquan Evans and Patron Maurice Ousley with first-degree murder in the case.
Police have not detailed how they think Floyd was killed, and have not shared a possible motive in Floyd's death.
Evans, 23, and Ousley, 21, are being held in the Albemarle District Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Detective T. Bateman at 252.621.7129 or the area crime line at 252.335.5555.