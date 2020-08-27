Two arrests made after man killed in Elizabeth City

Police have charged Donte Iquan Evans and Patron Maurice Ousley with the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Jeremy Jerel Floyd.

By August 27, the Elizabeth City Police Department had arrested two suspects possibly involved in the murder of one of those men, 29-year-old Jeremy Jerel Floyd.

Just past 4:30 p.m. that Saturday, Floyd was found dead inside a home in the 1400 block of Herrington Road.

Police have charged Donte Iquan Evans and Patron Maurice Ousley with first-degree murder in the case.

Police have not detailed how they think Floyd was killed, and have not shared a possible motive in Floyd's death.

Evans, 23, and Ousley, 21, are being held in the Albemarle District Jail without bond.