Polices said one boy had critical injuries when medics took him to the hospital. The other boy showed up hours later at a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they are investigating after two boys were shot in Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

One boy was found in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Blvd. around 2 p.m. p.m. Medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later, around 4:15 p.m., a boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening.