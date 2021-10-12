Two boys injured in Portsmouth shooting

Police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they are investigating after two boys were shot on Friday night.

Officials did not say what time the shooting occurred but said it happened in the 700 block of 7th Street.

When police arrived, they found two boys who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not share any suspect information but asked anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. You can also choose to remain anonymous.