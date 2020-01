NORFOLK, Va. — Police from two cities are investigating after a pursuit that began in Chesapeake came to an end in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers say the chase started near Campostella Road and Providence Road around 1:12 a.m. It came to an end in Norfolk, at the 7-Eleven by Norfolk State University.

Both Norfolk and Chesapeake Police were at the scene by NSU. There's still no word on why police were chasing the car.

No other information was immediately available.