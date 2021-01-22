Two dead following shooting in Hampton

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road. Two adult men were pronounced dead at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton say two men are dead following a shooting Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road shortly before 9 p.m., not far from Kecoughtan Road. They arrived to find the two victims, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims' names have not been released at this time.

The Hampton Police Division continues to investigate, and there is no word on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.