RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina state troopers were arrested for "ticket irregularities," the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced Wednesday.

Former Trooper Jason Benson and former Trooper Christopher Carter were accused of issuing citations or charges to more than a dozen victims without their knowledge. Most of the citations came from single-car accidents or abandoned vehicles, investigators said.

In some instances, the troopers charged people but failed to serve citations, so the victims didn’t know to show up for court, detectives said. That resulted in some arrest warrants as well as suspended driver's licenses.

Benson was charged with five counts of obstruction of justice, five counts of failure to discharge duty, and five counts of making a false return of process.



Carter was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of failure to discharge duty, and two counts of making a false return of process.

Benson and Carter turned themselves in Wednesday morning, SBI said.

