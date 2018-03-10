NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn more about a shooting that injured a man and a woman late Tuesday night in Newport News.

We're told officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue to respond to a shooting.

Police arrived to find a 27-year-old Hampton man with a gunshot wound to his right foot.

A short time later, a 30-year-old Newport News woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. Both victims' injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities believe both of the victims were shot in the 1100 block of 33rd Street, but are still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

© 2018 WVEC