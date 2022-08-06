Two hospitalized after Newport News shooting

Police say officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court just after 10 a.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a shooting in the 13000 block of Giovanni Court just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Newport News Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to the area for a shooting.

Once there, they found a man and a woman. The man was hurt but is expected to live, and the woman was hurt so bad it was considered life-threatening, the department said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.