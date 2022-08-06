Two hospitalized after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a shooting in the 13000 block of Giovanni Court just after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Newport News Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to the area for a shooting.
Once there, they found a man and a woman. The man was hurt but is expected to live, and the woman was hurt so bad it was considered life-threatening, the department said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
There is no suspect information, and an investigation into the situation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).