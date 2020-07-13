Two inmates escape from Virginia juvenile detention center

Rashad Williams and Jabar Taylor escaped after they choked a security guard until he blacked out. It's been 20+ years since someone last escaped from the prison.

BON AIR, Va. — State authorities are on the hunt for two inmates of a juvenile detention center who escaped after choking a security guard until he lost consciousness.

Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, both escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center Monday morning around 8 a.m.

The facility is located not far from the city of Richmond.

Both inmates used a cord to choke a security staff member until he fainted, then took his keys to leave the jail. The staff member has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Then, they escaped through a hole that had been cut in the security fence and took off in a car that had appeared to have been waiting for them.

Authorities aren't sure whether Taylor and Williams cut the hole in the fence or it was cut by someone else before their escape.

Taylor was sent to prison after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Willaims was found guilty of malicious wounding and robbery.

Both were supposed to be transferred to an adult prison as soon as they turned 21.

Taylor is an African-American man standing at 5'9" and weighs 138 pounds. Williams is also an African-American man and he stands at 5'7" and weighs 140 pounds.

State Police have taken evidence, interviewed staff members and started an investigation into the escape. A search for both inmates is already underway.

According to the Department of Juvenile Justice Director Valerie Boykin, this is the first escape that's taken place at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in more than 20 years.