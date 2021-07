It happened in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street. The adult's injuries are life-threatening. The two juveniles are expected to be OK.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police says one adult and two juveniles were injured in a shooting overnight.

It happened sometime after 12:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street. That's off of Campostella Road.

Police say the adult's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the two juveniles' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

If you have information about this incident call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip http://p3tips.com/1126.