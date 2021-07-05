Two juveniles shot in separate incidents

Newport News Police and Suffolk police are both investigating incidents where a child was hit by a bullet.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It was a busy evening Sunday night for police. Both the Newport News Police Department and the Suffolk Police Department are investigating incidents where a juvenile was hit by a bullet.

The Newport News Police Department got a call around 10:49 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Hampton Ave. and 20th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a girl who had at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a similar incident involving a boy who was shot in the 100 block of S. 5th Street.

Officers got the call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a boy who had been grazed by a bullet which "reportedly fell from the sky while he was outside with his family."

After a medical assessment, the boy was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.