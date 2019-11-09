CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police arrested two men early Wednesday morning after two separate police pursuits in Chesapeake.

The first started right after 1 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a car on Military Highway near Rokeby Avenue for an equipment infraction.

A chase started after the car wouldn't stop and drove onto I-264, then I-64 onto I-464 and over the Jordan Bridge into Portsmouth where the car eventually stopped in front of a home in the 600 block of Henderson Street.

Police arrested 24-year-old Armad Gatling and charged him with felony eluding, refusal to take a breath/blood test, driving on a revoked operators license and possession of a concealed weapon.

Armad Gatling

City of Chesapeake

The second pursuit started a couple of hours later at 3:20 a.m. near Beecher Stowe Street and Conservancy Drive where officers responded to a report of a stolen car.

Officers arrived at that location to find a small silver coupe that was reported stolen. They attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver started a short chase that ended in the 300 block of Appaloosa Trail.

The driver left the car and began to flee on foot, but after a brief chase, police caught him. That driver was identified as 18-year-old Abdul Koontz. Criminal charges are still pending for him.

Abdul Koontz

City of Chesapeake