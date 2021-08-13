Two men arrested, charged in Newport News shooting from July 2021

Police said Mehki-Kylee Marcellus Owens of Virginia Beach and Jeremiah Antione Leonard of Newport News were involved in the shooting that left a man seriously hurt.

Two people were arrested and charged with a shooting that seriously hurt a 20-year-old in Newport News.

A press release from the city's police department said Mehki-Kylee Marcellus Owens, of Virginia Beach, and Jeremiah Antione Leonard, of Newport News, are suspected of shooting a man on July 27.

That day, at 5:45 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the 500 block of Purlieu Dr. They said his injuries were life-threatening.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. In the weeks since the shooting, officials haven't given an update on his condition.

On Aug. 13, Newport News Police said Owens, 20, and Leonard, 19, had been taken into custody.

Owens was charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Felony.