Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach.

The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday.

Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45 p.m., to investigate "shots fired." That's next to the TCC campus in Virginia Beach.

While they were arriving, there was another 911 call about a gunshot victim at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

It turned out the two calls were related.

Investigators think 22-year-old Norfolk resident Science Matthews, and 21-year-old Virginia Beach resident Giovani Calixte shot the victim during a marijuana sale.

The victim, who wasn't named, got shot in the torso. Someone who knew the victim drove him to the hospital for help. He's expected to live.

They've been charged with attempted robbery, malicious wounding and use of a gun in the commission of a felony.