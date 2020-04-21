Two men arrested for disposing body behind Tabb Library

Kevin Dunn and Robert Carroll are accused of dumping a body wrapped in plastic behind Tabb Library. The death is still under investigation.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Local law enforcement agencies worked together to find and apprehend two men who allegedly disposed of a body behind Tabb Library.

Kevin Dunn and Robert Carroll were both charged with unlawful disposal of a body. Their arrests come after police found a body behind Tabb Library on Monday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Long Green Boulevard early Monday morning to investigate a "suspicious incident." That quickly escalated to a death investigation after a body wrapped in plastic was discovered in the wood line behind the library, not far from the YMCA.

After some investigation, they learned that the case originated out of Norfolk and that the victim was not from York County.

Norfolk Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office worked together, leading to the arrests of Dunn and Carroll.