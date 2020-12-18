Two men arrested in string of robberies that occurred in Norfolk

Police have taken two men into custody, after two Family Dollar stores and one ABC store was robbed in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple commercial businesses were robbed in Norfolk and two men have been arrested in the recent string of crimes.

Curtis L. Harmon, 40, from Norfolk was charged with three counts of robbery, conspiracy, use of a firearm, and unlawfully wearing a mask. He was charged with three counts of each crime.

Lawrence V. Land, 57, of Norfolk, was charged with one count of robbery and conspiracy.

The Norfolk Police Department said it began getting calls on Wednesday, Dec. 16 of multiple reports of a man who robbed three stores at gunpoint and demanded money.

These were the stores that were robbed:

December 16, 2020, ABC Store, 2301 Colley Avenue

December 17, 2020, Family Dollar, 2328 E. Princess Anne Road

December 17, 2020, Family Dollar, 618 E. Little Creek Road

Officers said they were able to arrest two of the men on Dec. 17, while responding to the third robbery.

Both men are being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond at this time, according to police.