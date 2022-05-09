2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges

A series of car thefts and firearm violations led to their arrest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft.

The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city.

According to a press release from VBPD, detectives investigated a series of stolen car reports, larcenies and firearm violations that lasted from Aug. 26 through Sept. 9.

While they investigated, they were able to connect details to other cases that happened outside of the city.

On Sept. 9, officers from Virginia Beach and Norfolk arrested Hassan Abdul Johnson, 19, of Norfolk, and Dangelo Styles, 19, of Norfolk for these incidents.

Now, Johnson faces 27 charges, including attempted malicious wounding and grand larceny.

Styles faces 22 charges, including attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy to shoot an individual.

There could be additional charges.